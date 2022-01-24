Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Monday declared that the saffron party will contest 65 seats while its ally Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) led by former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will fight on 37 constituencies in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. Meanwhile, the third partner of the alliance - Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) - will contest only on 15 seats.

"Punjab needs special attention. Security is a very imp issue. This election is for stability and safety. Our motto is to bring back Punjab on track," Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constituted SIT to probe the 1984 riots and today accused are in jails. We will abolish 'Mafia Raj' in Punjab."

The seat-sharing pact was sealed between the three parties following a series of meetings between their leaders.

On Sunday, Captain Amarinder had released the first list of 22 candidates of the PLC, announcing that he will contest the polls from his family stronghold Patiala Urban. Out of the 22 candidates, 17 candidates are from the Malwa region. On the other hand, two candidates are from Majha and three are from Doaba.

"We have given a good set of candidates with a clear focus on winnability while ensuring due representation across regions and various sections of the society," Captain Amarinder had said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Elections for the 117-member legislative assembly in Punjab will be held on February 20. Earlier, polling was scheduled to be held on February 14 but the voting was postponed following a request by all major political parties, including the BJP and Congress.

The fate of the candidates, on the other hand, would be declared on March 10, along with the results of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma