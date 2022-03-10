Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: In a TV programme in February 2022, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had prophesied that he could write on a piece of paper that Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, both the Badals (Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal) and Navjot Singh Sidhu will lose from their respective seats. Kejriwal did write the same on a piece of paper and gave it to the TV anchor. With AAP finding itself in a rare political spectacle, having won (or leading) at 92 of 117 seats, the Kejriwal prophecy has turned right. While Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost from both Bhadaur and Chamkaur Sahib, Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, both Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal also lost from Amritsar East, Lambi and Jalalabad respectively.

Here are the knights of AAP who slayed Kings of Punjab:

Labh Singh Ugoke (Bhadaur)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi faced humiliating defeat by a margin of over 37,000 votes from Bhaduar constituency at the hands of Aam Aadmi Party’s Labh Singh Ugoke. Celebrating Labh Singh’s win over mighty Charanjit Singh Channi, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, “To everyone watching me on TV, revolution has come to Delhi and now Punjab. Now is the time to bring the revolution across the country. (Congress's Charanjit Singh) Channi has been defeated by a candidate who works in a mobile repair shop.”

According to the affidavit filed with Election Commission, Labh Singh Ugoke has a little more than Rs 75,000 as ‘cash in hand’ with his wife’s bank account’s declared figure standing at Rs 58,500. A high school pass out, Ugoke does not have any criminal case pending against him.

Charanjit Singh (Chamkaur Sahib)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi faced defeat from his namesake Charanjit Singh, a doctor by profession, by a margin of 7833 seats. According to his election commission affidavit, Charanjit Singh and his wife, as of February 1, 2022, had ‘Cash in hand’ worth Rs One lakh each. While Charanjit Singh’s declared income per annum remains Rs 4,47,500, his wife’s per annum income has been accounted at over Rs 21 lakh.

Charanjit Singh holds a Masters of Surgery degree from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur (Amritsar East)

Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate from Amritsar East had two heavyweights with massive pull, money and muscle power, Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia. Kaur defeated Navjot Singh Sidhu by a margin of 6750 votes, whereas Majithia couldn’t even save his deposit. Jeevan Jyot Kaur’s Twitter handle identifies her as ‘pad woman of Punjab’. A long-time associate of EcoShe Menstrual Health Programme, Jeevan Kyot Kaur has been involved with distribution of eco-friendly sanitary napkins in schools, slums and rural belt of Punjab. While Sidhu and Majithia grabbed headlines for their personality battle, Jeevan Jyot reportedly went for AAP’s signatured door to door meetings and ward-level meetings.

Gurmeet Singh Khudian (Lambi)

Former Congress leader Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who had joined AAP in the run up to Punjab elections, defeated senior most Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal by a margin of 11,396 votes from Lambi. According to political observers quoted in The Tribune, Gurmeet holds a sway in Lambi because of his former designation as president of Muktsar Sahib Congress Committee.

Lambi, the home turf of Badals, was long considered the bastion of five time Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal (94). Gurmeet Singh Khudian successfully breached the Badal fortress.

Jagdeep Kamboj (Jalalabad)

Jagdeep Kamboj defeated Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal by a margin of over 30,000 votes. According to his election affidavit, Kamboj and wife had ‘cash in hand’ and fixed deposits amounting to Rs 1,50,000 and 50,000 each. A lawyer by education, Kamboj carries a home loan of over 22 Lakh as per his election affidavit.

