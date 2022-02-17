Ludhiana | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday tried to douse the fire that erupted over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP, Bihar ke bhaiya" comment made during an election rally in the state.

Priyanka said that CM Channi's comment has been misconducted and all that he meant was that Punjab should be ruled by Punjabis.

"All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that she can see a "Congress wave" in Punjab.

"They (BJP and Aam Aadmi Party ) are in Punjab only to fulfil their own desires. Channi Ji has clearly said that the state needs a strong and stable government that works for its people... I can see a Congress wave in Punjab," she said.

A political storm has erupted over Channi's comments during a rally in poll-bound Punjab.

The Punjab CM, standing alongside Priyanka Gandhi, allegedly asked people not to let the "bhaiyas" of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi "rule" the state.

In a video that went viral on social media, Priyanka Gandhi was seen beside Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on Tuesday.

"Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the 'Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye', who have come here to rule, enter the state," Channi said, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.



The comment has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP and AAP and even prompted Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to call it "nonsense".

"This is nonsense. I am appalled at how people can say such things. Does he (Channi) not know how many people from Bihar live there (in Punjab) and how much they have served that land," Nitish Kumar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also came down heavily on Congress over Channi's comments. Addressing an election rally in Abohar on Thursday, PM Modi said that the BJP government will assure the security and development of Punjab.

"Congress always pits the people of a region against another. Congress CM gave a statement yesterday that received claps from a member of the family in Delhi. Who are they insulting by such statements? There is not one village here where people from UP-Bihar don't toil," he said.

"Where was Guru Govind Singh born? In Patna Sahib, in Bihar. Will you remove Guru Govind Singh from Punjab? People of such divisive mentality should not be allowed to rule Punjab even for one moment," said PM Modi.

"Only yesterday we observed Sant Ravidas Jayanti. Where was he born? In Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi. Will you remove Sant Ravidas from Punjab?" he added.

Meanwhile, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has termed the comment "very shameful".

(With agency inputs)

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta