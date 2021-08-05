Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: In his letter to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Prashant Kishor said that he is taking a "temporary break from active role in public life".

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: In yet another massive political development in Punjab ahead of the highly anticipated assembly elections in the state, election strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday resigned as the principal advisor to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. In his letter to Captain Amarinder, Kishor said that he is taking a "temporary break from active role in public life".

"As you are aware, in view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I have not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. Since I am yet to decide on my future course of action, I write to request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility," Kishor said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Kishor was appointed as Captain Amarinder's principal advisor for Punjab assembly elections 2022 in March this year. Following his appointment, Captain Amarinder had that he looked forward to working with Kishor for the betterment of the people of Punjab.

"Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab," he had tweeted.

Kishor had also worked with the grand old party in 2017 assembly elections in Punjab, helping it bag 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly.

Earlier, the election strategist was roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and had indicated in the past that he will quit Twitter if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) performs any better in the state than his prediction.

As a political strategist, Kishor worked with many parties and helped them win various elections.

He helped Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar to win the Assembly polls in 2015. Following this, Kumar appointed Kishor as the vice president of JD-U. However, Kishor was expelled from JD-U in January 2020 over his disagreement with the party on the issue of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Last year, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin had announced his party's collaboration with Prashant Kishor's poll strategy group Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from ANI)

