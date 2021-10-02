Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had resigned from the post of party's Punjab chief, on Saturday said that he will always stand with Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as he shared posters of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

"Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji and Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win and every Punjabi win," Sidhu tweeted.

Will uphold principles of Gandhi Ji & Shastri Ji … Post or No Post will stand by @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi ! Let all negative forces try to defeat me, but with every ounce of positive energy will make Punjab win, Punjabiyat (Universal Brotherhood) win & every punjabi win !! pic.twitter.com/6r4pYte06E — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 2, 2021

The clarification from Sidhu comes days after he resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief amid differences with the cabinet expansion of newly-appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu had said that he cannot "compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab".

Later in a video message, Sidhu said that he would continue to fight for the truth till his last breath and once again asserted that he cannot "compromise on principles and ethics". The former India cricketer also asserted that he has "no personal rivalry" with anyone.

On Thursday, Sidhu also met Channi to resolve differences after the Chief Minister invited him for talks. However, the three-hour-long meeting between the two failed to resolve the Punjab political crisis. The Congress now has decided to form a three-member committee to end the impasse in Punjab.

According to media reports, the panel will include Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Harish Singh Rawat. The committee will likely meet once a week and look into the alleged induction of "tainted" ministers in Chief Minister Channi's cabinet.

