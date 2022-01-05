Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ferozepur ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Punjab was postponed on Wednesday due to a "serious security lapse". In a statement, the Union Home Ministry said that the Prime Minister was supposed to travel to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter which was cancelled due to "rains and poor visibility".

PM Modi waited for nearly 20 minutes for the weather to clear out but later decided to travel by road "after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police", the Home Ministry said.

"Around 30 km away from National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the PM's convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors. The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of PM," it said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Security breach in PM @narendramodi's convoy near Punjab's Hussainiwala in #Ferozepur district. The PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes



ANI



READ MORE: https://t.co/kU3cl2p50p#Punjab #PMModi pic.twitter.com/RMP3ePq1oy — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) January 5, 2022

The Home Ministry said that PM Modi's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government, adding that they need to "make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready".

"Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," it said.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) says it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action."

Later, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that PM Modi's Ferozepur rally has been postponed. "The prime minister wanted to meet you all, but because of some reasons he is not going to be with us today. The PM has said that these programmes (inauguration) have been postponed and not cancelled," he said.

PM Modi was supposed to lay foundation stones for development projects at Ferozepur. Hours before his Punjab visit, the Prime Minister in a tweet on Wednesday said that he was looking forward to "being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today".

"At a programme in Ferozepur, foundation stones for development works worth Rs 42,750 crore will be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people," he tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma