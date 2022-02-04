Amritsar | Jagran News Desk: In an apparent dig at the Congress top leadership, Punjab unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that the "people at the top" want a weak Chief Minister who can dance to their tunes. This came as the Congress party is set to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on February 6.

Sidhu further said that electing a good Chief Minister is only in the hands of the voters of Punjab. "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM. You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday informed that the name of the Congress chief ministerial candidate for upcoming state assembly elections will be announced on February 6.

Earlier yesterday, after former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi should be given time to continue working as the CM face of Congress in upcoming state Assembly polls, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said that it was not in his or Jakhar's hands to decide as to who will be the CM face of the party in the state.

"It's up to Sunil Jakhar whatever he says, but it's not in his hand nor in mine. People will elect MLAs and then CM will be elected. We've to give people agenda, model," Sidhu said while speaking to media persons today in Amritsar.

Earlier in the day, Jakhar had said, "What they decide will be accepted by all. But I'm of opinion that Channi ji has been given the opportunity, he should be given time so that he continues working. People have seen his good work in four months."

His statement came after he stirred political reactions after claiming that 42 of 79 party MLAs wanted him to take over as the Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post while only two legislators favoured Channi. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.



