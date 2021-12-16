New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday joked about Punjab Cheif Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and said that he is the only chief minister in the history of the world who meet people in his bathroom. Kejriwal's dig at Channi comes in the backdrop of Punjab CM's interview in which he said that he meets people 24 hours and even in the bathroom.

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Muktsar, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says that I meet people 24 hours. I meet people in the drawing-room, hall, bathroom. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people in the bathroom".

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi in the interview says that I meet people 24 hours. I meet people in the drawing-room, hall, bathroom. I think he is the first CM in the history of the world who meet people in the bathroom: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Muktsar, Punjab pic.twitter.com/UZ5a6Zq4zA — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

Kejriwal further attacked the incumbent Congress government in the state and termed it as the most 'nautankibaaz' and 'draamebaaz' government in the history of Indian politics. He said that the grand old party has turned into a circus in Punjab where its state chief while referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu, is not on good terms with the state chief minister.

Kejriwal also said that Chief Minister Channi also doesn't share a good bond with the state in-charge Sunil Kumar Jakhar. "The Congress leaders are fighting against each other and also indulge in fist fighting in the Cabinet meeting. The present Congress government is the most corrupt government in Punjab's history," the AAP convenor said.

Kejriwal also launched a direct attack on Channi claiming that the sand mafia is working right under the nose of the Punjab chief minister and he might also be getting a cut (money). "Every Congress MLA is trying to loot as much as they can during their last days in the government," Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kejriwal promised the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar and an international airport if his party comes to power in the state. Kejriwal remarked that his party has to "win a fight for the happiness of Punjab."

"We have to win a fight for the happiness of Punjab and bring the AAP government to power in March 2022 (Assembly polls). We will make the country's biggest sports university and an international airport in Jalandhar if we come into power," he said during the party's Tiranga Yatra.

Kejriwal had earlier promised free coaching to the students of the Scheduled Caste (SC), free medical services and Rs 1000 per month to SC women aged above 18 years if his party comes to power.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan