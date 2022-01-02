Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The assembly elections in Punjab are going to be interesting to watch. Captain Amarinder Singh leaving the Congress and forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and farmer unions decision to form their own political party have changed the dynamics of the assembly elections as it has become difficult on who will win Punjab's Game of Throne.

Congress, under Captain Amarinder, was a potent force in Punjab and had managed to overthrow the BJP-Akali Dal government in 2017. However, following his row with Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder left Congress, formed his own political party Punjab Lok Congress and sealed an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's SAD (Sanyukt).

Political experts believe that Captain Amarinder, who had huge popularity in Punjab, might just turn the tide in favour of the BJP. However, sources, quoted by news agency ANI, have suggested that the saffron party is not very much interested in giving the former Chief Minister more seats as he had failed to influence other Congress leaders.

How did Captain Amarinder-led Congress perform in 2017?

In 2017, under Captain Amarinder, Congress won 77 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly. The grand old party received over 59.45 lakh votes with a 38.5 per cent vote share. Though its tally had gone up by 31 seats, its percentage point plunged by 1.4.

How others performed in 2017?

The biggest gainer in 2017 was Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) - a new entrant that year - which won 20 seats in the assembly polls with a 23.7 per cent vote share. It had received more than 36.62 lakh votes and the percentage point was up by 23.7.

The Akalis, who were in power along with the BJP, won just 15 seats, a dip of 41 seats, and received 38.98 lakh votes with a 25.2 per cent vote share. Its percentage point also plunged by 9.4. On the other hand, Akali's ally BJP got just three seats out of the 23 constituencies it contested. It received 8.33 lakh votes with a 5.4 per cent vote share and its percentage point was down by 1.8.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is contesting the elections with Akali Dal this time, failed to grab even a single seat and received 2.34 lakh votes with a 1.5 per cent vote share. Its percentage point also dropped by 2.8.

