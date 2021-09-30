New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday clarified that he will not join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, he clarified that he will leave Congress due to the "manner" in which he was treated. He has also dropped Congress from his Twitter bio.

"So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner," he said while speaking to NDTV.

Captain Amarinder's clarification comes after he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at their residence in New Delhi amid buzz over him joining the BJP.

"Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers' agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood," he tweeted after meeting Shah.

BJP leaders, as reported by news agency PTI, have said that the possibility of Captain Amarinder joining the saffron party cannot be ruled. However, they told PTI that it would depend on whether the Centre makes a climbdown on the contentious farm laws. If the Modi government works to resolve the farmers' issue then it will smoothen Singh's path to either join the BJP or support it, they said.

The BJP faces a formidable political challenge in the state from ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and SAD-BSP combine. Shiromani Akali Dal was a trusted partner of BJP in Punjab but parted ways over its stance on the farm laws. If Amarinder Singh joins the BJP, the political equations in the state will change and will give the party an advantage in assembly polls. From being seen as a "non-contender" in the power equations, the BJP is looking to emerge as a formidable contestant in Punjab assembly polls.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

