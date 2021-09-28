Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that Navjot Sidhu Sidhu is not a "stable man" after the cricketer-turned-politician shocked everyone by resigning from the post of state party chief.

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," the former Chief Minister said in a Tweet.

Sidhu, who was at loggerheads with Captain Amarinder since May, resigned from his position as Punjab Congress chief on Tuesday. In his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said that he cannot "compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare" of the state.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner," Sidhu said. "Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress".

Though Sidhu did not reveal what prompted him to leave the post of the Punjab Congress chief, media reports suggest that the cricketer-turned-politician was "upset" over the cabinet expansion of new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Capt Amarinder to join BJP?

Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi. According to Jagran sources, the former Chief Minister might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda soon.

However, his media advisor Raveen has dismissed the reports, saying he was on a personal visit to the national capital. "Too much being read into Capt Amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," he tweeted.

Amarinder had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with Sidhu. After resigning, he had said he felt "humiliated" called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra "inexperienced".

He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls. He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

