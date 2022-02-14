Patiala | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) chief Captain Amarinder Singh believes that no single party will get a clear majority in the 2022 assembly polls in the state. However, the two-time Chief Minister asserts that PLC's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) is on the rise.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the 79-year-old asserted that he is neither retired nor tired and said he wants to work for the people of Punjab, adding he has "been elected twice to Parliament and six times to the assembly."

"Multi-cornered contest will make it easier for the voter to decide what he wants but as far as the parties are concerned, it is going to be a difficult fight for them unless they are really on top of their performance. Many of them don't have a chance to cross 10 or 15 seats," he said.

"I don't see any single party getting a clear cut majority. People talk about AAP. I think AAP is on a day-to-day basis going down. Similarly, the Congress is going down. We by God's grace are going up," he added.

When asked about Congress' decision to project Charanjit Singh Channi, who is a Dalit, as its Chief Ministerial face, Captain Amarinder said people should not vote for caste or community but vote for ability.

He also spoke about PLC's alliance with the BJP and said he joined hands with the saffron party "for the betterment and safety of Punjab." When asked about the alliance's Chief Ministerial face, he said that could be decided after the polls.

"I don't like this business of caste and community. After 75 years of Independence, we should vote on ability not on caste. As far as ability is concerned his level is that of minister not that of chief minister. And his returns are in crores but he is claiming that he is a poor man," he told PTI.

According to the seat sharing agreement among the three parties, the BJP will contest 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Sukhdev Singh Dhinda-led SAD (Sanyukt) will contest on 15 seats.

Polling in Punjab will be held on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma