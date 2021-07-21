Punjab Political Crisis: Thukral's tweet might disappoint the Congress high command as it might have thought that the political crisis in Punjab might end if Sidhu is declared the state party chief.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Though Navjot Singh Sidhu has been declared as state party chief, it doesn't look like Congress' trouble in Punjab has ended. Indicating that the tussle is not over yet, Captain Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral on Tuesday night tweeted that the Punjab Chief Minister will not meet Sidhu until he tenders an apology for his "derogatory" tweets against him.

"Reports of @sherryontop seeking time to meet @capt_amarinder are totally false. No time has been sought whatsoever. No change in stance... CM won't meet #NavjotSinghSidhu till he publicly apologises for his personally derogatory social media attacks against him," Thukral tweeted.

Thukral's tweet might disappoint the Congress high command as it might have thought that the political crisis in Punjab might end if Sidhu is declared the state party chief.

The party high command had also sent Harish Singh Rawat to meet Captain Amarinder and convince him for Sidhu's elevation. Though he had accepted the Congress president's decision, Captain Amarinder had told Rawat that Sidhu must apologise for his tweet.

According to PTI sources, Captain Amarinder told Rawat that the manner in which the "issue was handled was not acceptable and he still has reservations over Sidhu's appointment but would accept any decision that the leadership takes".

Captain Amarinder has also got support from several senior state party leaders. On Tuesday, Punjab Minister Brahm Mohindra ruled out any personal meeting with Sidhu till he resolves his issues with Captain Amarinder.

He said this on a day when Sidhu went to Amritsar, where he got a rousing welcome from his supporters and Congress workers. "However, I will not meet him (Sidhu) till he meets the chief minister and resolves his issues with him," he said.

"We have a collective responsibility and hence, I would refrain from meeting the newly-appointed (party) president till issues between him and the chief minister are resolved," Mohindra said.

Since his elevation, Sidhu has been meeting senior Punjab Congress leaders. He had already met several ministers, including Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Charanjit Singh Channi, Razia Sultana, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

