Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Day after suddenly resigning from the post of Punjab Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday said that he would continue to fight for the truth till his last breath. Sharing a four-minute-long video on his Twitter account, Sidhu asserted that he has "no personal rivalry" while adding that he won't "compromise on principles".

"17 years of my political career has been for a purpose, to make difference, to take a stand and to make people's lives better. This is my only religion," Sidhu said, as reported by news agency ANI. "I can't compromise with my ethics, moral authority. What I witness is a compromise with issues, agenda in Punjab. I can't disguise high command nor can I let them be disguised".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma