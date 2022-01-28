Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Days before the beginning of the Punjab assembly elections, a non-resident Indian (NRI) woman - who called herself the elder sister of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu - on Friday alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician had deserted their old mother after their father's death.

The woman, who identified herself as Suman Toor, called Sidhu a 'cruel person', saying the Punjab Congress chief ended "everything for the sake of money". She also alleged that Sidhu had lied about their parents having been separated, when he was two-year-old.

"Sidhu abandoned our old mother after the death of our father in 1986 and she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989," Toor, who is based in the United States of America (USA), was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

#VIDEO | Punjab Congress chief #NavjotSinghSidhu's sister from the US, Suman Toor alleges that he abandoned their old-aged mother after the death of their father in 1986 & she later died as a destitute woman at Delhi railway station in 1989.



"Whatever Navjot Singh Sidhu is claiming about my parents is false," she said, adding that the senior Congress leader has blocked her on phone and his "servants do not open doors".

"I am a 70-year-old and revealing these things about our family is really tough," Toor said on an emotional note.

Sidhu's is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him by Toor. However, his wife Navjot Kaur has said that she does not know anything about Toor.

"I don't know her. His (Navjot Singh Sidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," Navjot said, as reported by ANI.

#VIDEO | "I don't know her. His (#NavjotSinghSidhu's) father had two daughters with his first wife. I don't know them," says Navjot Kaur Sidhu, Congress leader and wife of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu as she responds to Suman Toor's allegations.



Toor's allegations come at a time when Sidhu is campaigning for Congress for the Punjab assembly elections with hopes that he might emerge as the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14, and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma