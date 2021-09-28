Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The ongoing crisis in Punjab deepened on Tuesday as Navjot Singh Sidhu, in a shocking move, resigned from the post of president of Punjab Congress. Sidhu's resignation just months before the Punjab elections has created political turmoil in the party state unit. With several leaders resigning from their posts, including newly appointed cabinet minister Razia Sultana, the Congress high command has come under a lot of pressure. The Congress party has rejected Sidhu's resignation asking the state leadership to resolve the matter internally.

Here are the top development in Punjab politics:

Sidhu on Tuesday afternoon resigned as the president of the Punjab Congress. The top Congress leader took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that he will continue to serve the party.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Following Sidhu's resignation, Gulzar Inder Chahal resigned as Punjab Congress treasurer.

Razia Sultana, who took oath as a Cabinet Minister of Punjab.

Third, in the row, Yoginder Dhingra resigned as General Secretary of Punjab Congress supporting Sidhu.

Gautam Seth also resigned as General Secretary (in-charge training) of party state-unit.

Immediately after Sindhu announced his resignation former Punjab chief minister and a known rival of Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at him saying "I told you so, he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab."

Even though Sidhu did not mention why he resigned from his position, it is being speculated that he took the drastic step amid differences between the top party leadership over the appointment of new Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha