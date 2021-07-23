Punjab Political Crisis: The truce between Captain Amarinder and Sidhu will likely give Congress a breather ahead of the crucial assembly election in Punjab next year.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Hinting at a truce with Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met the Punjab Chief Minister ahead of taking charge as the state Congress chief.

"Punjab crisis has been resolved, you can see," said former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi after Sidhu's meet with Captain Amarinder.

The truce between Captain Amarinder and Sidhu will likely give Congress a huge breather ahead of the crucial assembly election in the state next year.

As per Congress leaders, the meeting between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder was "cordial". They said that Sidhu and Captain Amarinder also had a tea in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Singh Rawat. Senior Congress leaders Manish Tewari, Partap Singh Bajwa and Lal Singh were also present, they said.

Sidhu, who had been attacking Captain Amarinder over the past few months over a probe report into the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, has been appointed as Congress state chief. However, Captain Amarinder had shown reservations over the appointment of Sidhu, saying it would divide the party in Punjab.

Later, Captain Amarinder's media advisor had tweeted that the Punjab Chief Minister won't meet Sidhu until he withdraws his statement. However, Sidhu's camp had refused to apologise. "Why should Sidhu apologise (to CM)? It's not a public issue. CM has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to the public," said Congress MLA Pargat Singh.

Assembly election in Punjab is slated to take place in February or March next year. In the previous election in 2017, Congress had won 77 seats while the Aam Aadmi Party had emerged victorious on 20 constituencies. The Akali Dal-BJP alliance, on the other hand, was a distant third with 18 seats.

