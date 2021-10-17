New Delhi | Jagran Elections Desk: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a meeting to present a 13-point agenda to be a part of the Congress Manifesto for 2022 Assembly polls.

The letter, dated October 15, was shared by Sidhu on Twitter on Sunday. In the letter, Sidhu stated that this is “Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption”.

He said "After multiple deliberations and consultations with party workers from across Punjab…I express with a lot of pain in my heart that this is Punjab’s last chance for resurrection and redemption.”

Punjab Congress Pres Navjot Sidhu writes to party's interim pres Sonia Gandhi stating 'priority areas that Punjab govt must deliver upon.' He also seeks time from her 'to present to her a Punjab Model with 13 point agenda to be part of Congress Manifesto for 2022 Assembly polls.' pic.twitter.com/1dxByOa6B9 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021

The letter comes at the backdrop of the infight in the Punjab Congress unit. It was written a day after Sidhu met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and K C Venugopal and withdrew his resignation as Punjab Congress president, saying "everything has been sorted out".

Further, the letter flags key issues in the state that the Punjab government must work upon. Sidhu termed them as priority areas that need to be addressed in the assembly polls due next year.

The 13 key issues include:

1. Justice for Sacreliage

2. Drugs

3. Agriculture

4. Electricity

5. PPAs

6. Scheduled Caste and Backward Cast Welfare

7. Employment

8. Single Window System and Comparative Advantage

9. Women and Youth Empowerment

10. Liquor

11. Sand Mining

12. Transport

13. Cable Mafia

Pointing to these issues Sidhu requested the Congress high command to give directions to the state government to start working on them immediately.

“I request you please kindly consider these points and give your august direction to the state government to act in the best interests of the people of Punjab immediately,” Sidhu said.

He also requested Sonia Gandhi for a personal audience so that he can present a 13-point agenda to be part of the Congress manifesto for the 2022 Assembly polls. These 13 points, Sidhu said, will be separate from the issues flagged in this letter.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha