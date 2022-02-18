Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Amid the controversy over his UP, Bihar ke bhaiyya remark, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi launched a counter-attack on his Delhi counterpart and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the statements of his former party colleague and poet Kumar Vishwas who had alleged that Kejriwal once told him that "he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)".

Taking to Twitter, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday night shared the copy Election Commission's fresh orders removing the prohibition on media houses for broadcasting Kumar Vishwas' video that has created a row amid the elections in both Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Channi further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order a probe into the matter.

"As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi", Channi tweeted.

As CM of Punjab, I request Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji to order an impartial enquiry in the matter of @DrKumarVishwas Ji’s video. Politics aside, people of Punjab have paid a heavy price while fighting separatism. Hon’ble PM needs to address the worry of every Punjabi. pic.twitter.com/aoSwie55yx — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 17, 2022

The row started after Kumar Vishwas, one of the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has allegedly talked about the collaboration between Kejriwal and the Khalistani separatists in an interview. In a video, shared by ANI on Wednesday, that has now gone viral now, Kumar Vishwas can be heard saying, "One day, he (Kejriwal) told me he would either become CM (of Punjab) or first PM of an independent nation (Khalistan)... he wants power at any cost."

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has also responded to Kumar Vishwas's allegations and tweeted a clip from an interview of Arvind Kejriwal. "They are saying Delhi's Chief Minister is planning to bifurcate India and becoming the Prime Minister of one part. Is this believable," the AAP tweeted, adding, "He (Kumar Vishwas) is a comic-poet, he says anything. (Prime Minister) Modi and (Congress leader) Rahul ji took it seriously."

The prime minister, in his rally in Punjab yesterday, also targeted Kejriwal and accused his party, AAP, of "dreaming to break up" the state. The prime minister said the agenda of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is not at all different from Pakistan and the party is even ready to "shake hands with separatists" to come to power.

"Their (AAP) agenda and Pakistan's agenda are not at all different. Their intentions are far more dangerous," said Modi, adding, "These people are having a dream of breaking up Punjab. These people are even ready to shake hands with separatists for coming to power. For coming to power, if they have to break up India, then they will be ready for this also".

