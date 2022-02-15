Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The polling for the 117-member legislative assembly in Punjab will take place on February 20, and thus political parties are leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters across all sections of the society, especially those from farming backgrounds. However, a section of the farmers is considering boycotting the polls due to the "disappointment" from all governments that have made them hopeless about the future.

Speaking to news agency ANI, farmers from Punjab's Kapurthala, which is famous for the sugarcane cultivation, said they are in "despair" due to the increased price of sugarcane per quintal and delayed payment.

Santokh Singh, a sugarcane farmer from Lakhpur, said the government is not serious about sugarcane cultivators. He also questioned the current Punjab government for sugarcane prices, claiming private firms say they cannot pay them as per the rates decided by the state.

"The Phagwara Sugar Mill has not paid 32 crores for 2019-20 and 6 crores for 2020-21. Payment of 2 years is still stuck at the Phagwara sugar mill. The total outstanding is 38 crores. The government said that payment is in the process but the payment is not yet made with outstanding dues," he told ANI.

"Punjab government has issued notification of Rs 360 per quintal after an increase of Rs 50 per quintal. But the private sugar mills said that they cannot pay that much money. Then after talks, it was decided that the sugar mills would pay the farmers at the rate of Rs 325 per quintal and the remaining Rs 35 per quintal would be paid by the Punjab government," he added.

Satwinder Singh, another sugarcane farmer, also agrees with Santokh and told ANI "there is no hope from" any political party. He said farmers continue to face payment issues despite the government's assurance.

"On one hand the labour cost is increasing and on the other, the cost of seeds and fertilizers are also increasing. We grow sugarcane on a large scale by taking land on a contract basis, for which the rate has also increased. But for sugarcane, the rate has not increased accordingly," he said.

Agreeing with Satwinder, Joga Singh told ANI that all political parties are the same and there is no difference between them, adding "there is no use in voting." Joga is also a sugarcane farmer who has been engaged in the agricultural sector for nearly 35 years.

"Earlier, sugar mills used to give us sugar at half the price, but now even sugarcane price is not being paid on time. In the name of profit, it is just that one is earning enough to buy food," he said.

Some farmers believe unemployment is also an issue in Punjab that has forced youths to move towards the agricultural sector. However, Parminder Singh says there is no help from the state government due to which youths "cannot make agriculture a career."

"There is no help from the government for that also. I cultivate 10 acres of land, but if we calculate the profit in comparison to the cost, I only earn 300 rupees per day as a daily wage. Our own earnings are going to the sugar mills and the government. No idea when we will get it," he told ANI.

Polling in Punjab will take place on February 20 while the counting of votes will be done by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma