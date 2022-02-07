Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will continue to be Congress' face for the Punjab assembly elections 2022, Rahul Gandhi had announced on Sunday in a bid to clear the confusion among the state party workers.

The announcement was made by Rahul in a virtual rally in Ludhiana where he hailed Channi, along with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior party leader Sunil Jakhar. He also hugged Sidhu, Channi and Jakhar.

"Politics is not an event…a political leader has to fight. Many political leaders fight their own battles," Rahul said, "there are leaders who stand for issues. Punjab is in the blood of Channi and Sidhu."

Following the announcement, Sidhu - who was himself in the race - hugged Channi and said he accepts Rahul's decision. Meanwhile, Channi thanked Sidhu for his support and assured him that his Punjab Model will be implemented.

"You will do whatever you want to do," Channi told Sidhu, signalling a truce between them.

Channi was made Chief Minister of Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress. However, a power tussle began in the grand old party with Sidhu eyeing the Chief Minister's chair for himself.

Sidhu even publicly attacked the Congress government in Punjab and resigned from his position. Though the resignation was withdrawn, it was enough to signal that all is not well in Congress in Punjab.

The continuous power struggle created confusion among Punjab Congress workers after which the grand old party announced that it would declare its Chief Ministerial candidate on February 6, dropping its policy of not projecting a face in assembly elections.

Party insiders, however, believe that Channi was always going to be the Chief Ministerial face in Punjab as belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community constitutes a 32.5 per cent population in the state.

Many even suggest that choosing Sidhu over Channi would have been "political suicide" for Congress as the latter has "lost supporters within the party".

"... Sidhu lost supporters within the party because there was hardly anyone left against whom he did not speak. He just always focused on 'I' not us," The Indian Express quoted a senior Congress leader as saying.

Can Channi help Congress retain power in Punjab?

So far, it is tough to say whether Channi - who was termed an "accidental Chief Minister - will be able to save the Congress government in Punjab or not. However, the fact that he might help the grand old party woo the Dalit voters in Punjab cannot be ruled out.

"This will consolidate the 32 per cent Dalit population in the state behind the Congress in Punjab elections 2022. So far, the Dalit vote was splintered between the Akali Dal, Congress and also the AAP. Now, the Dalits know Charanjit Channi is the CM face," News18 quoted Santokh Singh, a Congress supporter, as saying.

Elections for the 117-member legislative assembly in Punjab would be held on February 20 and the results would be announced on March 10. In the previous elections in 2017, the Congress led by Captain Amarinder had returned to power in Punjab with a thumping majority, ending the Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

