New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of Dera Sacha Sauda who is serving a life term in a Haryana prison for the murder of his manager and a journalist, was given a furlough for 21 days on Monday, just days before the February 20 assembly elections in Punjab.

Ram Rahim had given a written request to officials in Sunaria for furlough which was approved later by the Rohtak's Divisional Commissioner. This will be the longest when Ram Rahim will stay out of the prison since his conviction in 2017.

Sources, quoted by news agency PTI, said the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted furlough to meet his family members in Gurugram. However, Ram Rahim would need to stay within his premises in Gurugram during the furlough period.

However, Ram Rahim's furlough just days before the beginning of Punjab assembly elections 2022 has irked several political parties. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has linked the reprieve with polls and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spoiling atmosphere in India to "gain political advantage in the elections."

"The BJP does not want to see a peaceful Punjab, that is why Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been brought out," SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, accusing the BJP-led government in Centre and Haryana of "playing a political game".

The Congress has also criticised the BJP and claimed that Ram Rahim was given furlough by the BJP for electoral gains. "There is no doubt about it. BJP is using him for votes and the Dera will support the BJP," Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh, party's MLA from Dharamkot.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called sect leader's release just days ahead of Punjab elections "a coincidence", noting a prisoner can apply for furlough if he or she has completed three years of his or her term.

"There are court decisions that if prisoner wants furlough after three years, he can take it," Khattar was quoted as saying PTI. "It is his right and he has got it."

Can Ram Rahim's release have an impact on Punjab elections?

Ram Rahim has a large number of followers in Punjab, especially in Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala and Muktsar. The sect, which claims it has 35 to 40 lakh followers in Punjab, has its own political wing and played crucial role in previous elections.

"We have a large base of followers is in Malwa in areas such as Muktsar, Bathinda, Mansa, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Barnala, Sangrur, Moga, Patiala, Ludhiana etc. We do have followers in Doaba and Majha too in districts Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Tarn Taran, Amritsar etc," Ram Singh Insaan, political committee member of Dera Sacha Sauda, said, as reported by The Indian Express.

Ram Rahim, however, has claimed that his followers - mostly Dalit - are free to support any political party they want. But this may not be true as the Dera chief on several occasions has supported various political parties, including Congress and the BJP.

In 2002 and 2007, the sect had supported the Congress. In 2012, it backed only Independent candidates, but in 2017, it supported the Akali Dal-BJP alliance. In 2014 Haryana assembly elections, it had backed the BJP.

Political experts also believe that Ram Rahim's release will have an impact on Punjab polls, adding that Dera followers will support that party which will release the sect's header.

"The Dera followers will vote en bloc as religious affiliations are much stronger than political affiliations," News18 quoted Ronki Ram, professor of Political Science at Panjab University, as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma