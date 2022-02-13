New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Polling for the 117-legislative assembly in Punjab would be held on February 20 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main contestants in Punjab, and the two are hoping to win the crucial assembly elections this year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains at a distant third spot in Punjab, however, Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that the saffron party will rewrite history in the state this year. In an exclusive interview with Dainik Jagran, he said the BJP will get an absolute majority in Punjab, adding that people don't have any faith left in Congress or others.

Attacking the grand old party, the Prime Minister said a "stable government" cannot be expected from Congress, which is embroiled in an internal conflict. He also took a veiled dig at Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, saying people don't trust those who have a "difference between their speech and actions".

"Those who are not ashamed of changing their words daily, those who mislead people won't win the elections. People of Punjab have suffered a lot and they won't allow such people to win," PM Modi told Dainik Jagran.

"I am sure the BJP will get an absolute majority. You must have seen the results of the local body elections of Chandigarh now. It shows how much acceptance we have there," PM Modi said when asked about the saffron party's move if there is a hung assembly in Punjab.

"Punjab is an important state from the strategic point of view. The people of Punjab understand this very well. Punjab is a border state, where a strong and stable government is necessary," PM Modi noted.

Taking a swipe at Congress for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, PM Modi said the grand old party does not respect Sikh traditions. Lauding the BJP, he said his government provided justice to the survivors of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and investigated the cases which were pending.

Recounting the steps taken by his government for the people of Punjab, the Prime Minister said his government opened the Kartarpur Corridor, allowing devotees to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, also called Kartarpur Sahib, in Pakistan.

"We were privileged to organise the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the 350th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. We also helped our Sikh brothers and sisters in Afghanistan and safely evacuated them following the rise of the Taliban," he told Dainik Jagran.

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma