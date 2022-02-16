Pathankot | Jagran Politics Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a blistering attack at Congress and alleged that the grand old party insulted the soldiers of Indian Armed Forces during the Pathankot attack.

Addressing a rally in Pathankot, PM Modi also questioned Congress' strategy during the 1947, 65 and 71 wars, saying they failed to liberate the "tapobhumi of Guru Nanak Dev ji" (Gurdwara Darbar Sahib) from Pakistan.

"Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)... When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and called it a "photocopy" of Congress, pointing out that the two formed an alliance in Delhi following the 2013 assembly elections as no one was able to secure a majority.

"If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox... One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they (AAP and Congress) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other," he said.

Urging people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming assembly elections, PM Modi said he will make Punjab "Naya Punjab". Assuring that farming, trade, and industry will be made profitable, he said his government only works for the welfare of poor.

"Despite the pandemic, India is giving free ration to crores of citizens including the poor of Punjab. We made all the efforts and ensured that no one is left hungry," PM Modi said.

"Wherever BJP established itself, the remote control family (Congress) from Delhi was wiped out. Wherever there is peace, appeasement has been given a farewell, the same farewell has to be given in Punjab also," PM Modi added.

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma