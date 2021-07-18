Punjab Political Crisis: In their letter, the MLAs said that Congress "stands well entrenched in Punjab" due to Captain Amarinder's "unrelenting efforts". They also demanded that Sidhu must apologise for his comments against Captain Amarinder.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: The infighting between the Congress in Punjab intensified on Sunday after 10 MLAs urged the party high command "not to let down Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh" as he still remains the tallest leader in the state.

The letter was written by Kuldip Singh Vaid, Santokh Singh Bhalaipur, Harminder Singh Gill, Balwinder Singh Laddi, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Fateh Bajwa, Gurpreet Singh GP, Joginderpal, Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Khalsa.

In their letter, the MLAs said that Congress "stands well entrenched in Punjab" due to Captain Amarinder's "unrelenting efforts". The MLAs said that the Congress returned to power in Punjab after in the "aftermath of 1984 attack on Darbar Sahib" only because of Captain Amarinder.

"There is no doubt that the appointment of state PPCC chief was the prerogative of the party high command, but at the same time, washing d**ty linen in public has only decreased the party graph during the last couple of months," the letter read, as reported by India Today.

The leaders also demanded a public apology from Navjot Singh Sidhu for his tweets against Captain Amarinder "so that the party and government can function in tandem" in Punjab. They said that Sidhu's criticisim of Captain Amarinder has created a rift among the cadres and weakened it.

"The Captain also had to face extreme vendetta politics at the hands of the Badal family, for filing corruption and disproportionate assets case against them in his first tenure as chief minister," they said.

Captain Amarinder and Sidhu have been at loggerheads, keeping Congress at bay in Punjab. However, the party high command has decided to appoint as Punjab Congress chief ahead of the crucial assembly election in the state. Though Captain Amarinder has expressed his reservations against the appointment, he has agreed to accept the decision of the party high command.

"Had a fruitful meeting with @harishrawatcmuk. Reiterated that any decision of @INCIndia Presìdent will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he'll take up with @INCIndia president”, @capt_amarinder," according to a tweet by Amarinder Singh's media advisor.

