Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Congress on Thursday suffered another massive setback with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeping the Punjab assembly elections 2022. The AAP, according to the official Election Commission (EC) trends, has taken a lead on 91 seats, confortably crossing the halfway mark.

On the other hand, Congress is leading only 17 seats while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) combine is ahead only on six seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which contested the polls with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), is leading only on two seats.

Almost all of the leading candidates in Punjab are trailing, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Channi, who contested from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, is trailing from both seats. Besides, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is also trailing from Amritsar East.

Former Chief Minister and PLC founder Captain Amarinder Singh is also trailing from his pocket borough Patiala Urban. Five-time Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, who was seeking re-election from his home turf Lambi, was also trailing behind his nearest rival and AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian.

As it became clear that the AAP will form the next government in Punjab, its national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the people of the state "for this revolution". "Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," he tweeted in Hindi.

Buoyed by the results, party Raghav Chadha said the AAP will emerge as the national and natural replacement of the Congress in the coming days. He said India is looking up to Kejriwal's model of governance.

"In the coming days AAP will become a national force...the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of Congress," he said while addressing party workers in Sangrur. "The era of traditional parties SAD and Congress has ended in Punjab and now the AAP will give a clean and honest government."

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu has said the Congress humbly accepts the mandate of the people of Punjab as he congratulated the AAP. "The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to AAP," he tweeted.

The results falls in line with exit poll projections which had predicted that the AAP will sweep the Punjab assembly elections 2022 while the Congress would be decimated.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma