Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Punjab’s political landscape on Friday erupted with tremors within Congress party led by the arrest of Bhupinder Singh alias Honey by Enforcement Directorate, the nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Bhupinder has been sent to ED custody till February 8 by a Jalandhar Court.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister after Bhupinder Singh Honey’s arrest in an illegal sand mining case and said that all Charanjit Singh Channi cares about is "Channi (himself), Honey (nephew), and money".

"Channi has only cared about Channi, Honey and money. Initially, money was seized, then Honey was arrested and now is the turn of Channi because Honey's only identity is that of CM's nephew," Bikram Singh Majithia, who is contesting against Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East seat, said.

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a jibe at Punjab Congress hours after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey.

"Channi managed to do wonders within 111 days. People take 4 to 5 years to indulge in such corruption. It is unfortunate. People are watching and Punjab deserves an honest government," Kejriwal said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Congress party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has deployed its 'Election department' ED just 15 days ahead of the election because PM Modi is staring at a defeat in Punjab. He further added the people of Punjab are paying the price for supporting the farmers' protest; the 'fake raid and arrest' are BJP's favour to 'Chote Modi,' i.e., Kejriwal, who has also notified the farm laws.

Digging up the 6-year-old case against Channi's nephew is an attack on Channi's image. Also, attacking Sidhu in a 33-year-old case is extended support to Kejriwal, Surjewala claimed.

