Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Days after resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday reached Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, fulling speculations that he might join the saffron party ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state next year, reported Dainik Jagran.

However, Captain Amarinder's media advisor Raveen Thukral has dismissed reports that he might meet Shah and Nadda during his sudden Delhi visit, saying he is on a "personal visit" to the national capital.

"Too much being read into Captain Amarinder Singh's visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new Chief Minister. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Captain Amarinder was at loggerheads with fellow Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu since May and had expressed concerns after the cricketer-turned-politician was elevated as party's Punjab chief. He later resigned from his post of Chief Minister and said that he was "humiliated" by the top party leadership.

"Notwithstanding my personal anguish, I hope this will not cause any damage to the hard-earned peace and development in the state, and that the efforts I have been focusing during the last few years, would continue unabated, ensuring justice to one and all," Captain Amarinder wrote in his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Last week, Captain Amarinder also attacked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Vadra, calling the duo "inexperienced". Alleging that Gandhis' advisers are "misguiding" them, he also threatened to field a candidate Sidhu in the upcoming Punjab elections.

"If Sidhu behaves as the Super CM, the party won't function. I had a very good PPCC president. I took his advice but he never told me how to run the government," Captain Amarinder in a statement while the cricketer-turned-politician "drama master".

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Punjab in February or March next year. In the previous elections, the Congress had returned to power in Punjab, ending the 10-year Akali Dal-BJP rule in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma