New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday evening met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at his residence in New Delhi amid the turmoil in party's Punjab unit and assured him that he has withdrawn his resignation as Punjab Congress Committee (PCC) chief.

"I shared all my concerns with Rahul Gandhi. Everything has been sorted out," he said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee's in-charge for Punjab Harish Singh Rawat said, "He (Sidhu) shared his concerns with Rahul Gandhi. We have told him that his concerns will be taken care of here. He assured Rahul Gandhi that he has withdrawn his resignation and he will resume his duties as the PCC president".

Sidhu had resigned from his position of Punjab Congress chief amid differences over the cabinet expansion of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. However, on Thursday, he met Rawat and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and said that any decision taken by the Gandhis would be in the interest of the party and Punjab and he would abide by it.

"I expressed my concerns regarding Punjab and Punjab Congress to party high-command. I've full faith in Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka ji and Rahul ji. Whatever decision they'll take, it'll be for the betterment of Congress and Punjab. I always consider them supreme and will follow every direction given by them," he said.

Later, senior party leaders said a final decision on Sidhu's resignation would be taken by Friday and there would be clarity on the issue. Rawat said Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress chief and was asked to set up the organisation in the poll-bound state and strengthen it further.

"Mr Sidhu told you clearly that whatever decision Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will take will be fully acceptable to him and he will follow it. The orders are absolutely clear that he as Punjab Congress president performs his duty strongly and quickly establishes the organisational structure," he had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma