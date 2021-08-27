Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Amid the ongoing standoff with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh on Friday alleged that he was not being given a freedom to make decisions in the state.

Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Amid the continued power tussle in Punjab ahead of the crucial assembly elections next year, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday said that he will "not spare anyone" as he alleged that he was not being given freedom to make decisions in the state.

"I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Nahin toh eint se eint bajaa dunga, (I will not spare anyone)," Sidhu can be heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#VIDEO | "... If you don't let me take decisions, I won't spare... (ent se ent baja dunga)...": Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp)



📹; ANI#NavjotSinghSidhu pic.twitter.com/nqOAKnZH7d — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) August 27, 2021

Sidhu had been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh since May, but the tussle between the two was ended after an intervention from the party high command. Later, Sidhu was made Congress' Punjab chief, but the party maintained that Captain Amarinder will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 polls.

However, the situation between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder intensified again last week after the former's media advisors -- Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg -- made some controversial statements on Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Mali also resigned from his position after the party high command asked Sidhu to sack him. However, Mali, in a Facebook post, claimed that the question of his resignation does not arise as he never accepted the post.

"I humbly submit that I withdraw my consent given for tendering suggestions to Navjot Singh Sidhu," Mali said in a Facebook post. "Neither accepted any post, nor resigned from any post".

Sidhu on August 11 had appointed Mali, a former government teacher and political analyst, and Dr Garg, a former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences, as his advisers to seek their "wise counsel".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma