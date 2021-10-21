New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at Congress over its remarks on "secularism" as he pointed out at its alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and induction of leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), including Navjot Singh Sidhu, in the party.

In a series of Tweets, which were directed at Harish Singh Rawat, Captain Amarinder's advisor Raveen Thukral reminded the Congress that the former Chief Minister was party's "tallest leader" in Punjab and helped it win all elections there since 2017.

"Stop talking about secularism Harish Rawat ji. Don’t forget Congress took in Navjot Sidhu after he was with BJP for 14 years. And where did Nana Patole and Revnath Reddy come from if not RSS? And Pargat Singh was with Akali Dal for 4 years," he said.

"Today you’re accusing me of helping my rival Akali Dal for 4 and a half years Harish Rawat ji. Is that why you think I’ve been fighting court cases against them for the last 10 years? And why I’ve won Congress all elections in Punjab since 2017," he noted.

"You’re apprehension I’ll damage Congress interests in Punjab. Fact is Harish Rawat ji, the party has damaged its own interests by not trusting me and giving Congress into the hands of an unstable person like Navjot Sidhu who’s only loyal to himself," he added.

Captain Amarinder's attack at the Congress came after Harish Rawat, party's Punjab in-charge, termed the former Chief Minister's statement on aligning BJP as "shocking" and said that he has killed the "secular Amarinder" within him.

"If he (Amarinder Singh) wants to eat crow and go with BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' and was connected to Congress' traditions for a long time. If he wants to go, he should," Rawat had said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Who can forgive BJP that has kept farmers at the borders for 10 months? Can Punjab forgive them for the manner in which farmers' agitation has been dealt with? His statement is really shocking. It seems he has killed the 'secular Amarinder' within him," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Captain Amarinder had said he will launch a new political party soon to fight the forthcoming assembly polls in the state and is hopeful of a tie-up with BJP if the ongoing protest by farmer unions against three farm laws is resolved "in farmers' interest".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma