New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Senior Congress leader and the party's in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat, on Tuesday, dismissed reports of friction between state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu and said if there is any dispute between the two leaders in future, it would be beneficial for the party.

Rawat, as quoted by news agency ANI, said that the people assume party leaders in Punjab are fighting because the brave leaders put forward their opinion strongly. "Punjab is the land of braves. People there put their opinion very strongly there and it looks like they will fight. But, there is nothing like that, and they find solutions to their problems. Punjab Congress is solving their issues themselves. We are not doing anything," the Congress leader said.

When asked about the relation between Amarinder Singh and Sidhu, Rawat said, "If there would be a dispute, it would be good for Congress." Rawat also slammed the BJP government in Haryana and the Centre over protest by farmers, saying it has failed to fulfil promises made to them. He alleged that BJP lures farmers by showing them "big dreams" but works against their interests after coming to power.

"The BJP lures people including farmers and labourers. But when they get a chance to prove themselves, they do just the opposite. Today the land of farmers is in danger, mandi of farmers, FCI is in danger and the small shops are in danger, " Rawat said as quoted by ANI. He said that farmers in Haryana had to face police action. "Haryana has become of land of atrocities on farmers," he alleged.

The comments from Rawat came days after he cleaned a Gurudwara after he courted controversy by referring to the party's Punjab leadership as 'Panj Pyare'. Rawat, during his visit to Chandigarh, had used the word 'Panj Pyare' for the Punjab Congress chief and four working presidents after a meeting at the Punjab Congress Bhawan.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan