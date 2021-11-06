Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Advocate General APS Deol on Saturday made a blistering attack at senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for "obstructing the functioning" of the state government and accused him of "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage". In a statement, Deol, who resigned from his post on November 1, accused Sidhu of trying to "derail the earnest efforts" of the state government to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases.

"Navjot Singh Sidhu's repeated utterances seek to derail the earnest efforts of the State govt to ensure justice in the drugs matter and the sacrilege cases," he said, as reported by news agency ANI. "There is a concerted attempt by vested interests to malign the functioning of Congress Party in view of upcoming elections in Punjab for their selfish political gain by politicising the constitutional office of the Advocate General of Punjab".

Deol's remarks come a day after Sidhu, the Amritsar East MLA, attacked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over delay in justice in sacrilege and drug cases and gave a ultimatum to the Congress government in Punjab. However, Sidhu, who also withdrew his resignation as the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), said that he is not against Channi or the state government.

"I've been meeting him (CM) for a long time. I've been speaking to him since last 1 month. The 1st meeting was in Punjab Bhavan, at that time the thing was that panel (on DGP) will come and in one week things will be settled. It's a 90 days government, 50 days have gone," Sidhu said on Friday.

Sidhu has also been opposing Deol's appointment as the state AG and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota's as DGP. Both Deol and Sahota are considered Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's choices. Last month, Sidhu had said that the Congress would have "no face" if the AG and DGP were not removed.

Deol had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 sacrilege incidents and police firing on protesters, while Sahota was the head of the special investigation team formed by the previous SAD-BJP government to probe the sacrilege incidents.

Deol had replaced Atul Nanda, who had stepped down in September following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister. Early this week, there were reports that Deol had offered to resign as AG. However, the senior advocate refuted the reports.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma