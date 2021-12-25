Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, on Saturday hinted at making his political debut ahead of the Punjab assembly elections slated to take place in early 2022.

"I know politicians from every party. I'll make an announcement beforehand if I'll join any party. Will serve Punjab, maybe via politics or something else, no decision has been taken yet," Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Recently, Harbhajan had met former India opener and senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, triggering speculations that he might join the grand old party ahead of the Punjab polls. Later, Sidhu also shared a picture of them and captioned it: "Picture loaded with possibilities... With Bhajji the shining star."

It was also reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had approached Harbhajan for Punjab polls. However, the 'Turbanator' of Indian cricket on Friday had dismissed the reports and said that he hasn't yet taken a call on the matter.

Also Read - Nobody told me why I was dropped, could've taken 550 Test wickets, says Harbhajan Singh | Jagran Exclusive

"Frankly speaking, I don't know what's in store for me. I just want a couple of days to figure out in which direction I would like to move. Yes, I want to give back to society," Harbhajan told news agency PTI in an interview. "If I join politics, how and in what form, I need to figure those things out as main aim is to help people if I at all take the plunge."

Notably, Harbhajan was also approached by the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the Amritsar seat. However, Harbhajan had declined the offer then, saying he was not sure whether it was the right time for him to join politics.

"I have not met any top BJP leader on the issue. I am not sure if this is the right time to join politics. Even if I make up my mind, there is very less time left to make preparations for the polls," he had said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Assembly elections are slated to place in Punjab next year. Currently, Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress is in power in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma