New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress government in Punjab and accused them of trying all tricks to scuttle PM Modi's programmes in the state as it fears defeat in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. Nadda said that the tactics used by Congress would pain anyone who believes in democratic principles.

It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

Nadda's accusation came after PM Modi's convoy, which was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.

The state police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. Large number of buses were stranded because of the high-handedness of the police & connivance with protestors. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

The BJP President further accused the Punjab police of connivance with protesters who demonstrated on the route of the PM. Nadda said that the state Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally adding that to make the matter worse, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi also refused to get on the phone and address the matter or solve it.

To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to get on the phone to either address the matter or solve it.

The tactics used by the Congress government in Punjab would pain any one who believes in democratic principles. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to the development and demanded the highest levels of inquiry into the matter.

"It's a matter of shame that PM Modi's cavalcade was stopped by protesters on his way to launch development schemes for welfare of Punjab. This is a serious security lapse & the fact that the Punjab CM didn't address the issue makes matters even worse", Sarma said.

"While PM is going all out to ensure holistic development of Punjab, today's incident shows how Congress is least interested in development & only wants to play politics. Such a security breach in the crucial border state must be enquired at the highest levels", he added.

The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. In a statement, the Home Ministry said that after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action," the statement said.

The PM's schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed," further said the statement

The prime minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway and a PGIMER satellite centre. The projects also included four-laning of the Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara broad gauge railway line and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

