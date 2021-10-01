Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's sudden resignation as Punjab Congress chief amid differences over cabinet expansion in the state, the grand old party has decided to set up a three-member committee to resolve the crisis ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections. According to media reports, the panel will include Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Harish Singh Rawat.

Congress is expected to make a formal announcement over the panel in the next 24 hours. Media reports suggest that the panel, which will meet at least once a week, will look into the alleged induction of "tainted" ministers in Chief Minister Channi's cabinet.

Here's everything you need to know about the political crisis in Punjab:

1. Sidhu had resigned on Tuesday amid differences over the cabinet expansion in Punjab. Following his resignation, Sidhu in a video message had said that he cannot compromise on his ethics and morals and the welfare of the people of Punjab is his main aim.

2. However, Channi asserted that he had no idea about Sidhu's resignation and invited him to "sit and talk" to resolve differences, saying the "party is supreme".

3. On Thursday, Channi and Sidhu also held a two-hour crucial meet. However, the two were unable to end the crisis. No party leader spoke to the media after the meeting concluded.

4. It must be mentioned here that just before he met Channi, Sidhu had also attacked Punjab's new DGP alleging that he wrongly indicted two Sikh youths in a desecration case and gave a clean chit to the Badals.

5. Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Sidhu has agreed to withdraw his resignation. Reports have also hinted that most of Sidhu's demands will likely be fulfilled by the party high command, but a final decision will likely be taken only after October 4.

Assembly elections are slated to take place in Punjab in February or March next year. In the previous elections, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress had returned to power in the state, ending the 10-year Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule in Punjab.

