Ludhiana | Jagran Politics Desk: Incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will continue to be Congress' face for the high-stake Punjab assembly elections 2022, announced former party president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul widely lauded Sidhu, Channi, and even Sunil Jakhar, who quit active politics just hours before his announcement. He said a political leader is not born in 10 or 15 days, adding that "Congress has no dearth of such leaders".

"Charanjit Singh Channi will be the Congress' chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections," Rahul said.

"I met Navjot Singh Sidhu 40 years ago but he doesn't know that he met Rahul Gandhi. I was in the Doon School where he came to play a cricket match," Rahul said while praising Sidhu.

Rahul's announcement is expected to clear the air on who is the top boss - Channi or Navjot Singh Sidhu - in Punjab. Channi got the top post in Punjab following Captain Amarinder Singh's exit from Congress, however, the power tussle had continued in Punjab, keeping the grand old party on its toes.

Sidhu - Congress' Punjab chief - wants to keep the top post for himself. However, on Sunday morning, he said he will abide by Rahul's decision.

"Nothing great was ever achieved without an act of decision …. Warm welcome to our leading light Rahul Ji, who comes to give clarity to Punjab …. All will abide by his decision !!!" Sidhu said in a tweet.

During his last visit to Punjab on January 27, Gandhi announced at a virtual rally in Ludhiana that the Congress will soon declare its chief ministerial candidate and a decision on it will be taken after consulting party workers.

Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

On Saturday, Sidhu, without naming any party, had said that a face would decide whether 60 candidates are elected as MLAs or not. He also stressed that only a person who has a roadmap for Punjab and who enjoys people's trust can ensure that 60 contestants get elected as legislators.

The elections for the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. The fate of the candidates will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 10, along with those of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.

