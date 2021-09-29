Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the sudden resignation of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, his advisor Surinder Dalla said that the new government of Charanjit Singh Channi has "precipitated" the political crisis in the state and they should have been "more careful" while taking decisions.

Speaking to an English news channel, Dalla said that "Sidhu's fight is one of the principles" and people of Punjab need to understand that the "prime issue is the issue of one's own state" for any political party.

"The issue was not about 'which individual must get which ministry'. The principle in question was whether there was any forward movement, from day one, on the 18 points that had been agreed upon," he told NDTV.

Dalla also said that Sidhu do not have "personal issues" with Captain Amarinder Singh, but said that the former Chief Minister had failed to bring the state government and the party on the same line.

"If even after the change (in leadership), the new government doesn't follow that line from day one, then 'people' are bound to get angry, and it did happen," he told the English news channel.

Captain Amarinder and Sidhu were at the loggerheads since May this year. Congress tried to solve the crisis between them by making Sidhu the Punjab party chief. However, Captain Amarinder had openly criticised the party decision, saying it would divide the Congress Punjab unit.

On Tuesday, following Sidhu's resignation, Captain Amarinder dubbed it a "drama" and said the cricketer-turned-politician is "unstable" and "not fit" for the border state. "I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Singh tweeted.

Singh said Sidhu's resignation within two months of taking over the vital post has proved beyond doubt that he was "an unstable man, who could not be relied upon to lead the ruling party.

Terming Sidhu's resignation as "sheer drama", Singh said the move suggested that his former cabinet colleague was "preparing the ground to quit the Congress and join hands with someone other party in the run-up to the state assembly polls".

"I had been saying all along that this man is unstable and dangerous, and cannot be entrusted with the task of running Punjab," he later said in a statement. "Sidhu had also proved to be absolutely incompetent during his stint as a minister in his government".

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma