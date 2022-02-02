Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Senior Congress leader Sunil Jakhar has reportedly claimed that Navjot Singh Sidhu and incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were least favoured candidates for the top post in Punjab after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his position last year.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Jakhar could be seen addressing a gatherings of party workers in Punjab on Tuesday. During the address, he said Congress high command had asked all 79 party MLAs to give their preference for the Chief Minister's post.

However, Jagran English does not independently verify the veracity of the video.

"I received the support of 42 MLAs (after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM), present Punjab CM Channi received 2 MLAs' support, Sukhjinder Randhawa got 16 MLAs' support... and Navjot Singh Sidhu got 6 MLAs' support," Jakhar said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Captain Amarinder had left Congress last year following a row with Sidhu, who is aspiring to become Congress' face for the Chief Ministerial post for the Punjab assembly elections 2022. The grand old party is yet to announce its CM face, but Channi reportedly is ahead of Sidhu in the race for the top post.

Interestingly, Congress recently had also released a short video of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in which he states that the "real Chief Minister is the one who does not have to tell he is the Chief Ministerial candidate."

In the video, which featured Channi, Sood said the "real Chief Minister, the real king is the one who has to be forcibly brought to the chair and who does not have to struggle for it." "He should be such a backbencher, who is brought from behind and told that you deserve it. Such a chief minister can bring change in the country," he said in the video.

Assembly elections would be held in Punjab on February 20. The fate of the candidates will be declared on March 10, along with those of Manipur, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

