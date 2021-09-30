New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval amid buzz over him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Captain Amarinder's meet with Doval comes a day after he called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.

The 79-year-old Congress stalwart has kept his party on edge. Captain Amarinder has been quit over his meeting with Shah so far and said that he only discussed the ongoing farmers' agitation and the three agricultural laws with the Union Home Minister.

"Met Union Home Minister Amit Shah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against Farm Laws and urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification," he tweeted.

A senior BJP leader, as reported by news agency PTI, has said that Captain Amarinder's possibility of joining the saffron party cannot be ruled out. However, another BJP leader told PTI that it would depend on whether the Modi government "makes a climbdown on the contentious farm laws". If the Modi government works to resolve the farmers' issue then it will smoothen Singh's path to either join the BJP or support it, they said.

With the farmers' protests also seen to be affecting the BJP's prospects in western UP, the Modi government may intensify efforts to end the stir. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are among the five states going to the assembly polls early next year. Sources close to Singh said the former chief minister is learnt to have also discussed the internal security situation in Punjab with Shah.

Singh has been claiming that instability in Punjab may give Pakistan a handle to create disturbance in the border state. He has also accused Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu of being "close to (Pakistani Prime Minister) Imran Khan" and alleged that he is "dangerous" for the border state.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma