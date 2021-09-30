New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Following his successful meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh might meet the G-23 rebel leaders of Congress in New Delhi. According to media reports, Captain Amarinder, who has openly criticised the Gandhis for "humiliating" him, has already met few Congress leaders, including Manish Tewari.

The development comes at a time when speculations are being made that Captain Amarinder might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His meeting with Shah has also created a buzz in the political arena. However, Captain Amarinder on Wednesday said that he met Shah to discuss the ongoing farmers' agitation against the three farm laws.

"Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood," he said in a tweet.

Like Captain Amarinder, the G-23 leaders have also raised questions over the top Congress leadership. On Wednesday, Kapil Sibal had attacked the top Congress leadership, saying they were "unaware of who is making the decisions in the party as there is no president".

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know... We are not 'Jee Huzoor 23'. It is very clear. We will keep talking. We will continue to reiterate our demands," Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I'm speaking to you (media) on behalf of those Congressmen who wrote the letter in August last year and are waiting for the actions to be taken by our leadership in respect of the election of the office of the president, to Congress Working Committee and central election committee," he added.

A delegation of 23 members (G-23) of Congress last year wrote a letter to the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi demanding a slew of organisational reforms. They also asked Sonia to call an urgent meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to hold discussions over the same.

