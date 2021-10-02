Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who has confirmed that he won't join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), might soon float his own party and will likely name it "Punjab Vikas Party". He is also expected to hold a meet with several leaders close to him in the next few days before making an official announcement.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Captain Amarinder might also meet farmer leaders from Punjab before announcing his own party, which will include all the leaders of the anti-Navjot Singh Sidhu faction. The report quoting sources claimed that he will also get in touch with small parties for the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab.

Captain Amarinder, who recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi, has confirmed that he will leave Congress, saying he has been "insulted" by the top party leadership. His decision comes days after he resigned as Punjab Chief Minister.

"I have been in politics for 52 years, but they treated me like this. At 10.30 Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked me to resign. I did not ask any questions. At 4 o’clock I went to the Governor and submitted my resignation. If you still doubt me after 50 years… My credibility is at stake and there is no trust, then there is no point in being in the party," he said, as reported by IANS.

This is not first time when Captain Amarinder has announced that he will leave Congress. Earlier in 1984, he had left Congress to join the Akali Dal after the Operation Blue Star. In 1998, he had rejoined the Congress.

Meanwhile, the Congress has said that Captain Amarinder's "proximity" with BJP leaders like Amit Shah puts a question mark on his secular credentials. The grand old party has also alleged that was playing into the hands of people with whom he had no ideological ties.

However, Captain Amarinder has rejected the party's claims and allegations. "I am no longer surprised that a senior and seasoned Congress leader like Rawat is questioning my secular credentials. It is quite evident that I am no longer trusted and respected in the party that I have served loyally all these years," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma