New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi amid the Punjab Congress crisis and speculations around his joining BJP. However, the purpose of the meeting at 6A, Krishna Menon Marg, is still unknown.

This comes after Singh stepped down from the position of the chief minister of Punjab a week ago. This was his first meeting with Amit Shah after his resignation on September 18.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha