New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from his post and party over repeated 'humiliation', on Wednesday announced the formation of his new party for the Punjab Assembly Elections scheduled to take place next year. However, the Army veteran didn't disclose the name of the newly formed party and said that it will be announced along with a symbol once the Election Commission clears it.

Addressing a press briefing in the state capital, Chandigarh, Captain Amarinder Singh said, "Yes, I will be forming a new party. The name will be announced once the Election Commission clears it, along with the symbol. My lawyers are working on it. When the time comes we will fight all 117 seats, whether adjustment seats or we contest on our own".

On the controversy over his support to Centre's decision to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Punjab which triggered a debate on federalism and state autonomy, Captain Amarinder Singh said that his basic training is that of a soldier and those with 1 month of experience of being a state Home Minister are not capable to question his wisdom in safety and intelligence issues.

"They mock me regarding security measures. My basic training is that of a soldier. I have been in the service for 10 years - from my training period to the time I left the Army, so I know the basics", Amarinder Singh said.

"On the other hand, I was Punjab Home Minister for 9.5 years. Somebody who has been the Home Minister for 1 month seems to say that he knows more than me...Nobody wants a disturbed Punjab. We must understand we have been through very difficult times in Punjab", the 79-year-old leader said.

Over his fight with state Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will contest the elections wherever Sindhu will fight elections from. "As far as Sidhu (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is concerned, wherever he fights from we will fight him", he said.

"He knows nothing, talks too much, doesn't have brains. I never spoke to Amit Shah or Dhindsa over this, but I'll. I want to be strong to fight Cong,SAD,AAP. I'll talk to them,we'll put up united front to defeat these"

Amarinder Singh has been targeting state Congress President Navjot Sidhu by publically saying that he would fight his possible elevation to the Chief Ministership tooth and nail, and is ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a "dangerous man".

Amarinder Singh further said that he would be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday regarding issues concerning the state. This would be his third meeting with him in recent days after he resigned as the Chief Minister of the state.

