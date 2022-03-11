Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Aam Aadmi Party candidate Bhagwant Mann, who is all set to take the CM seat, on Friday announced that he will take oath as the new chief minister of Punjab on March 16. The comedian-turned politician has also invited AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. Prior to his oath-taking ceremony, Mann will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar on March 13 along with Kejriwal.

Mann has won from Sangrur district's Dhuri assembly constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. He was announced as AAP's chief ministerial candidate on January 18. The party claimed the decision was taken after it conducted telephonic polls to decide the chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party Punjab Legislative Party is set to meet today at Chandigarh's Mohali club to elect their leader (Chief Minister). The newly elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) will unanimously party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab polls Bhagwant Mann as their leader. The AAP had a landslide win in the Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats to form its government in the state with a three-fourth majority in the 117-member legislative assembly.

Mann, meanwhile, yesterday had announced that the oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. "I will take CM's oath from Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said Mann.

Born in Satoj village of Sangrur in 1973, Mann started his career as a comedian. He began his political career in 2011 with the Punjab Peoples Party, which is led by Manpreet Singh Badal. In 2012, he fought the elections from the Lehragaga constituency but lost.

Later, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2014 and contested the election from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. His importance in Punjab politics increased when he defeated the veteran leader of Punjab Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who was then with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Mann has been elected to the Punjab Lok Sabha seat of Sangrur for two terms in a row since 2014. He gained popularity from his satires in the TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast'. He also featured in several other comedy shows. As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.



