New Delhi | Jagran Politics Desk: Making a sweeping victory in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Dhuri, Bhagwant Mann, is all set to become the next face of Chief Minister in the state. Mann on Thursday won from the Sangrur district's Dhuri assembly constituency by a margin of 58,206 votes and defeated Congress's Dalvir Singh Goldy. Here's all you need to know about AAP's chief ministerial candidate who is soon going to dethrone the recently selected CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

As many would know Bhagwant Mann is a comedian turned politician, who started his career in politics in 2011 when he joined the People's Party of Punjab. In 2012, he lost in the elections from the Lehra constituency. Later in 2014, Mann went on to join the Aam Aadmi Party and won the elections from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. He also used to be the convener of AAP Punjab, however, resigned after CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded an unconditional apology from him for Bikram Singh Majithia over drug mafia case.

Mann has also faced criticism due to his excessive drinking habit but in 2019, during a party rally at Barnala, he denounced alcohol and swore never to touch it again. He also raised voice against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre that stand withdrawn now after a year-long protest by the farmers. It is being said based on a public poll that 93 per cent people wanted Bhagwant Maan as the chief ministerial candidate in the assembly elections this year.

As for Mann's career in comedy, he gained popularity from his satires in TV show 'Jugnu Mast Mast' and the Great Indian Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. He also featured in several other comedy shows.

As AAP wins Punjab, it will be the party's maiden victory in the state and a vast improvement from its performance in the 2017 elections when it had finished second behind Congress.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha