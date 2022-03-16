Khatkar Kalan/ Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, at Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district. The oath was administered by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, the 48-year-old comedian-turned-politician urged party MLAs and people of Punjab to love the country, saying "Ishq karna sabka paidaishi haq hai kyun na is baar watan ki sarzamin ko mehboob bana liya jaye." "I appeal to you all ( newly-elected MLAs) to not get arrogant. We have to respect even those who didn't vote for us. I thank you all and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal," said Mann.

The AAP led by Mann and Kejriwal had swept the Punjab assembly elections 2022, winning 92 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly of the state. Mann, who had contested the polls from the Dhuri assembly seat in the Sangrur district, won against Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of more than 58,200 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress, which was in power from 2017-22, bagged just 18 seats while the alliance of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won just four seats. On the other hand, the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) emerged victorious only on two seats.

After their historic win, Kejriwal and Mann had held a massive roadshow in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday. Mann had later said that he has enough experience in AAP to run the Punjab government after opposition claimed that he lacked the experience to govern the state.

"We know how to run the administration. I have been a member of this (Lok Sabha) House for seven years. People have re-elected our government in Delhi. We have the experience," he had said. "Many veteran politicians have lost the elections, and new people have won. I am sure new ideas will come in the state. There will be out the box thinking in this government."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma