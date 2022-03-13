Amritsar | Jagran Politics Desk: Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a massive roadshow in Amritsar, days after the party's sweeping victory in Punjab assembly elections 2022.

Before the roadshow, Mann and Kejriwal - who arrived in Amritsar on Sunday along with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia - had paid their obeisance at the Golden Temple. The two also visted the Durgiana Temple and the Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

#VIDEO | Aam Aadmi Party national convener @ArvindKejriwal and Punjab CM designate @BhagwantMann hold victory roadshow in #Amritsar





"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab. Our national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is coming to Amritsar (for roadshow) today to thank the people," Mann told news agency ANI earlier in the day.

Punjab CM designate @BhagwantMann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener @ArvindKejriwal offer prayers at Durgiana Temple, ahead of their roadshow in the city









The AAP had swept the Punjab elections, winning 92 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly of the state. On the other hand, Congress, under Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu, bagged just 18 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested the elections along with Captain Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt), bagged just two seats.

#InPics | Punjab CM designate @BhagwantMann and Aam Aadmi Party national convener @ArvindKejriwal pay floral tribute at Jallianwala Bagh memorial









Meanwhile, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance won just four seats.

Bhagwant Mann to take oath alone on March 16

Mann's oath-taking ceremony will now be held on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's native village Khatkar Kalan. The swearing-in ceremony of 16 other MLAs would be held later.

Sources, quoted by ANI, said the AAP has decided that only Mann will take oath since the swearing-in is taking place at a special and historic location. They also added that the Cabinet will shortly be expanded with the swearing-in of 16 other ministers.

Kejriwal, according to media reports, is expected to attend Mann's oath-taking ceremony.

