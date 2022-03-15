New Delhi/ Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Following party's horrendous show at 2022 assembly polls, Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi on Sunday reportedly admitted that protecting former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh despite party leaders' complaints against him was a "mistake".

During Sunday's Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sonia was questioned about Captain Amarinder's removal to which she admitted that the situation was handled "very badly". According to several media reports, Sonia even said that she should be blamed for shielding "Captain Sahab for a long time".

Captain Amarinder was ousted as Chief Minister last year amid differences with Navjot Singh Sidhu after which he left the Congress, floated his own Punjab Lok Congress (PLC), and formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

On Monday, Captain Amarinder also slammed the Gandhis for Congress' dismal run at Punjab assembly elections 2022 and said they were totally responsible for the rout of the grand old party in the polls.

He also slammed the CWC for trying to put the blame for the Congress defeat in Punjab on him instead of “gracefully admitting” their “own blunders”.

“The Congress has not only lost in Punjab but also in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur and the Gandhis are entirely to blame for the party's shameful defeat,” he said.

People across the country had lost faith in the leadership of the Gandhis,” he said, referring to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He further claimed several senior leaders within the party were blaming the infighting in Punjab Congress and the “anti-party” statements of Navjot Sidhu for its bad performance in the state.

“The party had dug its own grave in the border state the day they decided to back an unstable and pompous person like Navjot Sidhu, and naming a corrupt man like Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister just months before the polls,” he said in a statement here.

In the just-ended assembly polls, the Congress got just 18 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 in a House of 117. Meanwhile, Captain Amarinder's PLC failed to win any seat.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma