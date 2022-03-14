Chandigarh | Jagran Politics Desk: Following the party's dismal show at Punjab assembly elections 2022, former state Congress Committee chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday launched a scathing attack at some veteran party leaders for proposing Charanjit Singh Channi as Chief Ministerial face.

Jakhar called Channi a "liability", adding that his "greed pulled him down". He also tweeted a picture of Channi with a newsclip that read, "ED seizes Rs 10 crore from Channi's nephew; CM cries foul."

"An asset - r u joking? Thank God he wasn’t declared a 'National Treasure' at CWC by the 'Pbi' lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass, but his own greed pulled him and the party down," Jakhar tweeted.

Jakhar's attack is probably aimed at Congress veteran Ambika Soni. Here it is noteworthy to mention that Jakhar had earlier accused Soni of jeopardising his chances of becoming the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Jakhar, earlier, had also claimed that Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu were least favoured candidates for the top post in Punjab post Captain Amarinder Singh's exit from the party.

"I received the support of 42 MLAs (after Amarinder Singh quit as Punjab CM), present Punjab CM Channi received 2 MLAs' support, Sukhjinder Randhawa got 16 MLAs' support... and Navjot Singh Sidhu got 6 MLAs' support," Jakhar had claimed.

Congress failed miserably in the Punjab assembly elections 2022, winning just 18 seats in the 117-member legislative assembly of the state. Charanjit Singh Channi, who contested the polls from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, lost from both constituencies.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under the leadership of its Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann and national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, swept the polls, bagged 92 seats.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma